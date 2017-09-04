Entertainment News
We’re Curious: Read The Inauguration Day Letter Barack Obama Left For Donald Trump

The Light NC staff

Posted 5 hours ago
US-POLITICS-MILITARY-OBAMA

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty


It is standard practice on Inauguration Day for the outgoing President to leave the incoming President a letter with wisdom and advice from their time in office. In one of his first interviews, Donald Trump referred to Barack Obama‘s letter, calling it “beautiful,” and adding that “he wants me to do a great job.” While Donald Trump refused to release the contents of the letter, CNN has gotten it’s hands on it.

Check it out below:

Dear Mr. President –
Congratulations on a remarkable run. Millions have placed their hopes in you, and all of us, regardless of party, should hope for expanded prosperity and security during your tenure.
This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don’t know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful. Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.
First, we’ve both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune. Not everyone is so lucky. It’s up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that’s willing to work hard.
Second, American leadership in this world really is indispensable. It’s up to us, through action and example, to sustain the international order that’s expanded steadily since the end of the Cold War, and upon which our own wealth and safety depend.
Third, we are just temporary occupants of this office. That makes us guardians of those democratic institutions and traditions — like rule of law, separation of powers, equal protection and civil liberties — that our forebears fought and bled for. Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it’s up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.
And finally, take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family. They’ll get you through the inevitable rough patches.
Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can.
Good luck and Godspeed,
BO
What are your thoughts on the letter? Tell us in the comments.
SOURCE: CNN
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

