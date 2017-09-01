Students Suspended After Racist Snapchat Image

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Students Suspended After Racist Snapchat Image

They now face possible hate crimes charges.

The Light NC staff

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

There’s no surprise that students think it’s OK to share racially threatening images on social media when President Donald Trump is reluctant to condemn White supremacy groups.

KOB-TV reports that school officials suspended two Albuquerque, New Mexico high school students for posting a doctored racist picture. They now face possible hate crimes charges.

It shows two Black student in a classroom surrounded by Klan hooded classmates, KRQE-TV reported. The students posted the image on Tuesday to the school’s Snapchat group.

Mary Morrow-Webb, the mother of one of the targeted student, told KOB the image is “frightening.”

“I was afraid for my daughters and for the other children there that are at risk for these types of threats,” said Morrow-Webb, who has three daughters at Volcano Vista High School.

She added that the girls have not returned to school since learning about the photograph. “They finally have broken my girls,” the mother stated.

This isn’t the first racial incident at the school, the girl’s parents told KOB.

“We’ve been coming in with complaints of my daughter saying someone called her the N-word. Someone called her a porch monkey and different things like that on a regular basis,” said Lamont Webb, the girl’s father, adding that school officials have largely ignored their complaints.

Principal Vicki Bannerman issued a 10-day suspension to the two students responsible for the posting image, and she also suspended one of them from the football team.

However, it’s not clear that she gets the seriousness of their offense.

“They do not have, what I thought to be a malicious spirit, they just made a very very poor choice,” Bannerman told KRQE, adding that they thought the picture was funny.

The school district said it reported the incident to the police department, which is considering whether a hate crimes charge is appropriate.

SOURCE:  KOB-TV, KRQE-TV

SEE ALSO:

Oklahoma State University Students Protest After Viral Blackface Incidents

Citadel Students Seen Wearing KKK Hoods In Viral Photo Receive Punishment

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 days ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 4 days ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 1 week ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 4 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17