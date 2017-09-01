Kansas City Murders Of White Men: Alleged Serial Killer Charged

A Black man has been charged in the ambush-style murders of two White middle-aged men and was suspected in the apparent serial killings of three others in Kansas City, Missouri. Fredrick Demond Scott, 22, allegedly told police the men “didn’t see it coming” after he was arrested Tuesday, The Kansas City Star reports.

All of the victims who police believe were killed by Scott were White men between the ages of 54 and 67, Jackson City Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told reporters.

Scott’s motive was unknown as of Friday, but court records showed that he threatened to “kill all white people” and shoot at a school in 2014, the Star reported in a separate article. He also “repeatedly” told police that he was angry about the 2015 murder of his older brother, Gerard Woods.

There is “no motive that makes sense” for families grieving their loved ones, said Baker, the prosecutor.

The August 13th shooting of Steven Gibbons, one of the two men who Scott was charged with killing, broke from the style in which the other shootings were carried out. While Gibbons was shot in broad daylight on a street, the other shootings occurred in “isolated spots along walking trails.”

Surveillance cameras captured Scott following Gibbons off of a bus, shooting him and then boarding another bus shortly afterward. DNA evidence has linked Scott to the shootings of Gibbons as well as another victim, John Palmer. Kansas City police was asking the public for assistance in linking Scott to the other shootings.

