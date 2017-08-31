Praise! Spontaneous Gospel Performance Lift Spirits At A Texas Shelter

In all the devastation and despair Hurricane Harvey has brought, this video shows the power that faith can bring to those in need.

Posted 17 hours ago
With 30 confirmed dead and 30,000 displaced throughout Texas and Louisiana, it’s pretty clear: Since Hurricane Harvey hit, it’s been nothing but devastation and despair. But somewhere in all that grief, even if only for a few minutes, this video shows how powerful faith can be for those in need.

At a shelter held in the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center in Conroe, Texas, a woman broke out in an impromptu gospel song, “Spirit Break Out.” And it definitely had residents feeling the spirit!

“So this just broke out in the shelter…” Joni Villemez-Comeaux wrote on Tuesday about the video that has since went viral with over 16 million views.

Just beautiful!

According to the Huff Post, the singer, Victoria White, took to her Facebook page to express thanks for everyone who viewed the inspirational video.

“This blows me AWAY (and that’s no easy task)! I had no idea this was being recorded, but God had a plan! Not only did He want to Love on those gathered in Lonestar Expo Center who suffered loss at the hands of Hurricane Harvey, but He wanted to love on people across the world who were dealing with their own personal storms!!!” she exclaimed.

It’s incredible to see how resilient the human spirit truly is!

