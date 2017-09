EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In Her 20’s

Tina Campbell was dropping gems this past weekend on the Reality TV Panel at Women’s Empowerment Expo. When “COCO” from 105.9 KISS asked her what has been something she’s learned from her 20’s, Tina didn’t hesitate. Watch below to see what she has to say:



For more content from Women’s Empowerment Expo 2017, click here.

