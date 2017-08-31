Mom Hilariously Gets Revenge On College Student Daughter For Ignoring Her Calls

If you’re the parent of a teenager, specifically one who has headed off to college, then you’ve likely experienced the communication between the two of you has noticeably decreased. With newly found freedom, making friends, juggling class loads and settling in, college students tend to ignore their parents when they first start college. Well, one student learned the hard way when her mom unleashed a bit of hilarious revenge on her daughter for ignoring her.

Reported by Yahoo! News, Nicole Walters finally had enough of her daughter ignoring her endless phone calls and text messages, and decided to take matters into her own hands…with hilarious results. Walters, 32, is a mother of three and an entrepreneur, but that didn’t stop her from taking time out of her day to teach her daughter a lesson.

Via Yahoo! News:

[Nicole Walters,] who didn’t hear from her daughter for several days after dropping her off at college, swung by campus to deliver what can only be described as a missing person flier in a hilarious viral video.

On Aug. 22, Walters and her husband had plans with their freshman daughter, but when she didn’t respond to their text messages and phone calls, the worried parents decided to pay her a visit.

Walters filmed the aftermath of the visit and posted it to Facebook, where it’s received 53,000 reactions, 14,000 comments, and 3.6 million views. “Bless her heart,” Walters says of her teen in the footage. “She thought she could dip off and go ghost for three days. No you won’t. What you’re not fittin’ to do, while I pay tuition, is disappear for three days.”

Walters, in an interview with Yahoo! Beauty explained her unconventional parenting method and her motives for her daughter:

“I have a pretty structured way of parenting, but what you saw in the video was everyone’s mom in their worst moment.” Walters added that her parenting style is unique to her family. “I adopted my daughters a few years ago and they didn’t have support, so they’re not used to adults who are consistently present. I want them to know that ‘out of sight’ doesn’t mean ‘out of mind.’”

The mom says that the college visit was necessary. “We wanted to reset our daughter’s intentions and remind her that her past doesn’t have to dictate her future,” she says.

You can check out the FULL video of the funny encounter HERE:

