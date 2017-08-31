Los Angeles To Celebrate Indigenous People Instead Of Columbus

The wave of change that demands the toppling of statues and monuments that symbolize racism made a huge splash in Los Angeles. Let’s see how far the momentum will reach.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to replace Columbus Day with a celebration of “indigenous, aboriginal and native people,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

For indigenous people, Christopher Columbus is a symbol of the genocide and colonization of their forbearers.

This comes on the heels of New York City park officials discovering a beheaded statue of the explorer. The statue is the latest casualty in the movement to remove symbols of the Confederacy from public spaces, which reached a boiling point weeks ago at a violent White supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to the newspaper, Italian Americans battled Native Americans during debate on the future of Columbus Day. Ultimately, the city’s lawmakers voted 14-1 to remove the holiday from the calendar.

Indigenous Peoples Day will replace Columbus Day in L.A. Passionate speeches from both Native Americans and Italian Americans. pic.twitter.com/wMCv0xsBca — mollenbeck (@amollenbeckKFI) August 30, 2017

The decision was met with disapproval from many. Conservative writer Ann Coulter urged President Donald Trump to “throw a huge Columbus Day party on the White House lawn” for Italian Americans.

.@realDonaldTrump should throw a HUGE Columbus Day party on the White House lawn & invite every Italian-American in the country. https://t.co/Jo1nR5nKuQ — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 30, 2017

But many more people expressed approval.

Cali has largest number of Native Americans & L.A. was founded by ppl w/ Native, black & Spanish blood. It was high time to axe Columbus Day — Nadra Nittle (@NadraKareem) August 30, 2017

Columbus Day needs to be replaced all across America with Indigenous People's day I'm glad it's slowly progressing https://t.co/sEj1zRDik8 — . (@lilnativeboy) August 30, 2017

If you study history Columbus didn't actually discovered America Soooo. #ColumbusDay — Justsayin' (@6bird4) August 30, 2017

Prayer and ceremony held inside city hall in support of council recognizing #IndigenousPeoplesDay in lieu of #ColumbusDay. @KABCRadio pic.twitter.com/q02ZTfHtZO — James Rojas (@JamesRojasKABC) August 30, 2017

