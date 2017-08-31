Los Angeles To Celebrate Indigenous People Instead Of Columbus

The L.A. City Council votes to replace Columbus Day.

The Light NC staff

Posted 23 hours ago
The wave of change that demands the toppling of statues and monuments that symbolize racism made a huge splash in Los Angeles. Let’s see how far the momentum will reach.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council voted to replace Columbus Day with a celebration of  “indigenous, aboriginal and native people,” the Los Angeles Times reports.

For indigenous people, Christopher Columbus is a symbol of the genocide and colonization of their forbearers.

This comes on the heels of New York City park officials discovering a beheaded statue of the explorer. The statue is the latest casualty in the movement to remove symbols of the Confederacy from public spaces, which reached a boiling point weeks ago at a violent White supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to the newspaper, Italian Americans battled Native Americans during debate on the future of Columbus Day. Ultimately, the city’s lawmakers voted 14-1 to remove the holiday from the calendar.

The decision was met with disapproval from many. Conservative writer Ann Coulter urged President Donald Trump to “throw a huge Columbus Day party on the White House lawn” for Italian Americans.

But many more people expressed approval.

What’s your take?

SOURCE:  Los Angeles Times

