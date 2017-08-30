Hurricane Harvey Victim Goes Off On Journalist: “People Are Really Breaking Down, And Y’all Are Sitting Here With Cameras”

The devestation in the wake ofhas left residents of Houston, Texas homeless and stranded amid record level flood waters.

Volunteers and media have swamped to the catastrophe to offer assistance and cover the disaster site.

One CNN journalist was conflicted when a victim of the crisis reacted angrily to media presence at the scene of the tragedy.

The anonymous mother described a dire scene where she was living for five days without food and lights with her two children. While telling her story, the woman became enraged.

“I walked through four feet of water to get them food on the first day, yea that was a lot of sh*t,” she cried.

“Ya’ll really trying to understand with these microphones still in my face with me shivering cold, and my children wet”

You can watch the full moment below:

What is the responsibility of media in the time of catastrophe? When does reporting and spectatorship become sensational and exploitative? When do you stop your job to be human and clothe this hungry mama and her babies? Journalistic ethics continues to be a conversation. Still thinking of that photographer who killed himself after snapping a photo of a starving baby being preyed on by a vulture #houston #texasstrong #harvey #hurricaneharvey A post shared by Keyaira Kelly (@keyairakelly) on Aug 30, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

