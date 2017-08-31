Dear Trump Supporters: Obama Was Not President During Hurricane Katrina

It’s so funny how folks who constantly talk about “fake news” are the ones constantly perpetuating it.

Case in point: In the wake of devastating Hurricane Harvey, uneducated Trump supporters are now blasting Former President Obama for not acting as quickly with Hurricane Katrina as #45 has done in Texas.

Take a look at this utter nonsense:

We have a better leader this time to tackle events of this magnitude. Obama was playing golf during Katrina — Jorge (@JorgePo40586036) August 29, 2017

When Katrina hit Obama played golf, Killery was not interested. Trump went and physically helped hand out food & water. You're a fool. #MAGA — Drain the Sewer (@USAPatriotSC) August 29, 2017

Was the Obama team ready for Katrina? — Maurice Bourgeois (@SuckLeafs) August 25, 2017

Will you please get lost. Where were you when Katrina hit, oh right, playing golf. Now you want to play president. NEVER again — Annie Kleynjans (@AnnieKleynjans) August 28, 2017

Quick note about this bot thing happening. Multiple bots are saying "Trump is a better president. Obama was golfing during Katrina!" pic.twitter.com/ioVrUlY3lQ — April (@ReignOfApril) August 29, 2017

Obama played golf for a whole week before doing anything after katrina hit. — Joy Stewart (@ColtsFanJlynRN) August 26, 2017

HOLD UP!

Are these people crazy?

Obama wasn’t even president during 2005’s Hurricane Katrina—he was the state Senator of Illinois. It was Former President George Bush who poorly oversaw what happened in New Orleans and other areas in the South. His handling of this devastating natural disaster is what caused the old Kanye West to get on national TV and exclaim, “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.”

No Barack.

But if folks really want to factcheck, here’s what our nation’s first Black president was doing way before he was President when Katrina hit: He was in Houston with Former President Clinton and Former President George H.W. Bus visiting displaced Americans at the Astrodome.

Quick recap for the history challenged.

1. Obama wasn't President during Katrina

2. He met the victims.

3. He didn't comment on crowd size. pic.twitter.com/2cQVQUh7op — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) August 30, 2017

Clearly folks with common sense had a lot to say about this stupidity:

BARACK. OBAMA. WAS. NOT. PRESIDENT. DURING. HURRICANE. KATRINA. YOU. BELLIGERENT. IMBECILES. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 30, 2017

Y'all. Search "Obama Katrina" on here for a good laugh. I'm screaming. — 💅🏽 (@MADBLACKTHOT) August 29, 2017

Obama's reaction to Hurricane Katrina was so slow he waited three years before even being elected president. — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) August 29, 2017

Republican George W. Bush was president during Hurricane Katrina and yes, he visited a golf resort. Not Obama. It was Bush, morons. pic.twitter.com/QGvin4rb8r — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) August 30, 2017

Alt-Righter's are slamming Obama for "playing golf & vacationing" during Katrina in 2005. He WASNT EVEN PRESIDENT nor was he vacationing! — ABF (@AshleyBlaine) August 31, 2017

Obama was the WORST. Not having a response to Katrina 4 years before he took office is just shameful. Probably golfing as usual! — Sean B (@Seanb1829) August 29, 2017

You must be a trump supporter…i.e. stupid…Katrina was in 2005. Barack Obama served as President from 2009 to 2017. pic.twitter.com/T1Q0I8RX8q — Jan G (@jan093044) August 29, 2017

Katrina: Bush ate cake

Sandy: Obama paused his campaign. Romney kept going.

Harvey: Trump says "Good Luck!"#houstonflood pic.twitter.com/lpqcrvgHux — Dean Heller = COWARD (@therealezway) August 27, 2017

A little history lesson: Katrina hit LA in 2005.

Obama was elected in 2008. It's ok to be confused, it was all such a "long" time ago. — Kiki Stulen (@kikistulen) August 26, 2017

Just saw a tweet blaming Obama for Katrina response. Mom insists 9/11 was Clinton's fault. Chronology & cause-and-effect no longer work. — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) August 26, 2017

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that a portion of America has forgotten who was leading this country during Katrina. According to a 2013 Washington Post article, a poll of Louisiana Republicans found that 29 percent of them said Obama was responsible for the poor response to Hurricane Katrina. FYI: 28 percent blamed Bush.

So sad, yet not shocking.

RELATED NEWS:

Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge

Hurricane Harvey Victim Goes Off On Journalist: ‘People Are Really Breaking Down, And Y’all Are Sitting Here With Cameras’

As Houston Faces Catastrophic Flooding And Rain, Trump Tweets A Storm Of Self-Congratulations