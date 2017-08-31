Dear Trump Supporters: Obama Was Not President During Hurricane Katrina

It’s so funny how folks who constantly talk about “fake news” are the ones constantly perpetuating it.
Case in point: In the wake of devastating Hurricane Harvey, uneducated Trump supporters are now blasting Former President Obama for not acting as quickly with Hurricane Katrina as #45 has done in Texas.
Take a look at this utter nonsense:
HOLD UP!
Are these people crazy?
Obama wasn’t even president during 2005’s Hurricane Katrina—he was the state Senator of Illinois. It was Former President George Bush who poorly oversaw what happened in New Orleans and other areas in the South. His handling of this devastating natural disaster is what caused the old Kanye West to get on national TV and exclaim, “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.”
No Barack.
But if folks really want to factcheck, here’s what our nation’s first Black president was doing way before he was President when Katrina hit: He was in Houston with Former President Clinton and Former President George H.W. Bus visiting displaced Americans at the Astrodome.
Clearly folks with common sense had a lot to say about this stupidity:
Sadly, this isn’t the first time that a portion of America has forgotten who was leading this country during Katrina. According to a 2013 Washington Post article, a poll of Louisiana Republicans found that 29 percent of them said Obama was responsible for the poor response to Hurricane Katrina. FYI: 28 percent blamed Bush.
So sad, yet not shocking.
RELATED NEWS:
Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge
Hurricane Harvey Victim Goes Off On Journalist: ‘People Are Really Breaking Down, And Y’all Are Sitting Here With Cameras’
As Houston Faces Catastrophic Flooding And Rain, Trump Tweets A Storm Of Self-Congratulations