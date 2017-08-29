Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

Jeremiah Richard Gives God The Glory While Surviving Hurricane Harvey

WMJS Staff

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Houston-based father and husband Jeremiah Richard went viral in the midst of Hurricane Harvey when he showed up as his best self despite his trial. An ABC News reporter caught up with Richard as he and his son were taken to safety after their house, like so many others, flooded. When asked where he was headed, Richard said he didn’t know but that he trusted in God to order his steps.


Well, if you saw that memorable clip, so did the folks at the Willie Moore, Jr. show, who found Richard and his family, now safe at their aunt’s house. Richard, who has another son who is deaf, has set up a Go Fund Me to help his family, who have lost everything – except faith and each other.

Listen to his interview below:


While the Richard family is unhurt, they are asking, if it’s in your heart, for donations to help with the inevitable costs of regrouping and rebuilding after the storm.

The Richard family. https://instagram.com/p/BYV22mVhFrD/

A post shared by Jeremiah Richard (@realrichardfamily) on

Please note family, while some kindhearted souls have set up GoFundMe accounts this is the family’s OFFICIAL account where you can donate. 

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook and Follow Us on Twitter

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 6 days ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 months ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17