Jeremiah Richard Gives God The Glory While Surviving Hurricane Harvey

Houston-based father and husband Jeremiah Richard went viral in the midst of Hurricane Harvey when he showed up as his best self despite his trial. An ABC News reporter caught up with Richard as he and his son were taken to safety after their house, like so many others, flooded. When asked where he was headed, Richard said he didn’t know but that he trusted in God to order his steps.



Well, if you saw that memorable clip, so did the folks at the Willie Moore, Jr. show, who found Richard and his family, now safe at their aunt’s house. Richard, who has another son who is deaf, has set up a Go Fund Me to help his family, who have lost everything – except faith and each other.

Listen to his interview below:

While the Richard family is unhurt, they are asking, if it’s in your heart, for donations to help with the inevitable costs of regrouping and rebuilding after the storm.

The Richard family.

Please note family, while some kindhearted souls have set up GoFundMe accounts this is the family’s OFFICIAL account where you can donate.

