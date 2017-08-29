Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Movie Is Here

The Light NC staff

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

'Sparkle' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


TV One released the highly anticipated trailer for their TV film Bobbi Kristina. Demetria McKinney tackles the role of the late great Whitney Houston while Stuck in the Middle actress Joy Rovaris channels Bobbi Kristina in the made for TV biopic. Vivica A. Fox stars as Pat Houston and Nadji Jeter will take on the role of Bobbi K’s controversial ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon.

The emotional teaser chronicles Bobbi K’s upbringing in the shadows of her megastar mother and troubled relationship with Nick Gordon following Houston’s death.


Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 after being comatose for six months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub. Nick Gordon was found legally responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million to the Houston family.

The Bobbi Kristina Story airs Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. on TV One

RELATED STORIES:

Bobby Brown Celebrates Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina On Her Birthday

Nick Gordon Ordered To Pay $36 Million In Bobbi Kristina Brown Wrongful Death Suit

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Movie Is Here

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 6 days ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 months ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17