Stormfront Shut Down: White Supremacist Website Ends After Hate Complaints

The world’s oldest white supremacist website has been shut down after it was linked to dozens of complaints alleging hate speech and violence, the Associated Press reported Monday. The company that hosted Stormfront.org’s web domain took it offline last week.

Stormfront’s founder and webmaster — a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan — told the AP he was caught off guard Friday by Network Solutions’ sudden shuttering of “the first major Internet hate site,” which first went live in 1995.

“I’m talking to my lawyers, and that’s about all I can do right now,” Don Black said. “I can switch to another domain, but it might wind up the same way.”

Those who filed the complaints pointed in part to the nearly 80 people who were killed by a neo-Nazi at a camp in Norway in 2011, according to the AP. A portion of the more than 300,000 Stormfront users were alleged to have played a role in more than 100 other killings.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law subsequently released a brief statement condemning the “longest-running white supremacist” website.

“Especially in the wake of tragic events in Charlottesville and the spike in hate crimes across the country, Stormfront crossed the line of permissible speech and incited and promoted violence,” Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Executive Director Kristen Clarke said.

Stormfront is the latest white supremacist website to be taken down from the internet. The Daily Stormer was previously axed by web-hosting company Go Daddy and then Google following violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, Tech Crunch reported.

