Ericaism: Stay Connected To The Tree [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 16 hours ago
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about being obedient, and listening and following God.  She reads from John 15, where God says to “remain or abide in Me,” and He will do so in us. Erica explains that if we don’t always make it all about God and what He says to do, and how He guides and directs us, then we won’t get God’s results.

We can’t even slightly be disconnected from God, in other words. Whatever we are attached to, wherever our roots are planted, that is the kind of fruit we will bear. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

