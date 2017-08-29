John Gray Shares His Heart On Hurricane Harvey And Lakewood Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As a result of Hurricane Harvey, Houston has experienced a year’s worth of rain in the two days. This has caused record flooding, and has displaced thousands; the Coast Guard has rescued more than 3,000 people. John Gray is the associate pastor of Lakewood Church, whose senior pastor, Joel Osteen has received criticism under accusations that he wouldn’t open the 16,000-seat church to those seeking shelter as the hurricane puts the city under water. But John Gray highlights that the challenges staff members are having getting to Lakewood affect his church home’s ability to operate and accommodate Houston residents without dry shelter.

John Gray explains, however, that media hasn’t been able to accurately portray the scope of not only the damage, but the solutions that are being offered by individual people. He details some of the little-talked about realities of Hurricane Harvey, revealing that even he and his wife aren’t able to get back to their home and survey any damage. He gives his encouragement for those affected, and denounces some pastors’ claims that this is a punishment for the city of Houston. “This is the church’s test, not government,” John says.

