JJ Hairston Opens Up About Learning From Getting Married Secretly [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

JJ Hairston chatted with Erica Campbell about his new song, “No Reason To Fear,” and why he was inspired to write what he called a “proclamation,” based off of our current political climate. He talks about being married for 27 years, and recalls the fact that they got married behind his father-in-law’s back.

JJ explains the consequences for such impulsivity, and how he and his wife have decided to turn those Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

