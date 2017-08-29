Get Up Erica
Guy Torry On Balancing Staying True To Faith With The Bluntness Comedy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
For comedy week, Guy Torry came in and chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF! He talks about the early challenge of separating himself from being in the shadow of his brother, Joe Torry. He talks about working up from the bottom rather than coasting on his brother’s name, and how faith and prayer has played such a big role in his life and the pursuit of his dreams.

Guy also talks about working on his comedy special, and why he’s a “perfectionist to a fault.” He talks about the importance of telling his story and finding the balance between the blunt, sometimes raunchy nature of comedy, and his faith in the word of God. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

30 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

