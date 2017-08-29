Lifestyle
Houston Woman Rescued From Apartment Rooftop After Appearing On National TV

Iasha Nelson was rescued after appearing on live TV while she was stranded on her roof.

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty


A Houston resident is now safe after appearing on national TV pleading to be rescued from her flooded apartment, New York Daily News reports.

Iasha Nelson moved to Houston in 2005 after Katrina and found herself in the midst of another catastrophe when Hurricane Harvey swept the golf coast.

“I lost everything. I have nothing but the clothes on my back,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America,” which contacted Nelson via video call.

During the call, Nelson showed the audience video footage of the devastation.

“It’s water everywhere and we have nowhere to go,” the desperate mother said. “We just want to get out.”

After her appearance on Good Morning America, members of the “Cajun Navy,” a group of volunteers with boats, arrived to save her.

 

