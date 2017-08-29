Entertainment News
Kevin Hart Issues Celebrity Challenge For Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

Kevin called out The Rock, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jay Z, and Beyoncé among others. See who's answered the call so far.

Posted 11 hours ago
Kevin Hart is challenging other celebrities to help out the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The famous funnyman got serious for a moment on Sunday when he decided that he was going to do something for those affected by the Category 4 hurricane. According to FEMA, at least 30,000 people will need to find safe shelter due to the storm.

“I’ve just been caught up to speed on everything that’s going on in Houston with Hurricane Harvey, and this sh*t is unbelievable,” Kevin said. “I think we’ve participated in a lot of challenges on the Internet — some meaningful, some meaningless, but we’ve all done ’em.”

Having done his fair share of the challenges, Kevin decided that it was time to harness the collective star power of his famous friends.

“At this point, I’m going to start a real challenge,” Kevin stated. “I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead in donating $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey–to the Red Cross.”

Imploring his fellow celebrities to do what they can, he added, “The people are in bad shape. They need help.”

The Rock immediately stepped up to give $25,000 to the relief effort. His companies will also be donating.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYW1aiIHFM7/?tagged=hurricaneharveyreliefchallenge

Even celebrities who were not directly called out to lend a hand dug deep to help out how they could.

T.I. answered the challenge, but with one stipulation: find another charity other than the Red Cross.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYXDrHll3UP/?tagged=hurricaneharveyreliefchallenge

Ellen has also offered her help in the form of giving $50,000 to the Red Cross and another $25,000 to the ASPCA.

Chris Brown topped Ellen’s donation, telling fans on Instagram that he’s ready to chip in with $100,000.

