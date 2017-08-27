BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Man Follows Suicidal Woman Onto NYC Subway Beam, Talks Her Out Of Jumping

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

BEAUTIFUL NEWS! Man Follows Suicidal Woman Onto NYC Subway Beam, Talks Her Out Of Jumping

A good Samaritan followed the distressed young woman about 10 feet out onto a beam some 20 feet above the platform.

The Light NC staff

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment

NYC Subway

Source: Getty / Getty


With so much bad news out there in the world, this is one story that will help restore your faith in humanity.

On Saturday a good Samaritan talked a suicidal woman out of jumping at a New York City subway station. According to the New York Daily News  the man followed the young woman about 10 feet out onto the beam some 20 feet above the platform. He sat with her, trying to calm her down at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station.

“The only thing I overheard was the young girl saying nobody cares about her,” said Michal Klein, a subway rider, to the Daily News. “It was just like a random person who went over to keep her calm.”

“It was just like a random person who went over to keep her calm,” she said.

Soon after the police arrived and cleared out the crowds and safely escorted the woman into an ambulance.

Klein later told CBS 2 NY, “I don’t know what I would’ve done. I don’t think I would’ve climbed over to do that.”

Police arrived within minutes and moved people away from the scene. Afterwards, they were able to get the young woman down and into an ambulance.

While many see this as a act of kindness, NYC police stress that in situations like these, people should really call 911 instead of taking matters into their own hands.

RELATED NEWS:

Not Today Satan! Man Urinates On Woman’s Face On NYC Subway

NY Woman Charged With Hate Crime For Allegedly Stabbing Black Man Who Offered Her A Seat On The Subway

Girl Bye! Woman Who Released Crickets And Worms On Subway Says It Was A Social Experiment

Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

10 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

Celebrities Who’ve Considered Suicide

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 1 week ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 4 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17