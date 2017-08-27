Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Faith Walking: You Can’t Hit A Moving Target, Get Busy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Erica on Faith Walking today speaks on keeping busy in life. She reflected on a time where she went to hospitals and fed the homeless when she was younger with her mother and aunts. Although she wanted to be home playing she realized that helping people fulfills something in your life.

She watched how her mother and aunts were so blessed and how when you make yourself busy it helps you to keep on track. Erica encouraged people to stay off social media and not to worry about other people doing things in life, but focusing on you. She said, “The devil can’t hit a moving target. So get moving and listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: We Can Trust In God [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: You’re Not Grown [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: As For Me And My House, We Will Serve The Lord [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]



 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 1 week ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 4 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17