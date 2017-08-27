Faith Walking: You Can’t Hit A Moving Target, Get Busy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica on Faith Walking today speaks on keeping busy in life. She reflected on a time where she went to hospitals and fed the homeless when she was younger with her mother and aunts. Although she wanted to be home playing she realized that helping people fulfills something in your life.

She watched how her mother and aunts were so blessed and how when you make yourself busy it helps you to keep on track. Erica encouraged people to stay off social media and not to worry about other people doing things in life, but focusing on you. She said, “The devil can’t hit a moving target. So get moving and listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

