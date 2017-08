Listen As Paula White Compares Trump To Queen Esther In Bible

‘Raised up by God’… Resisting him is resisting “the Hand of God” Just some of the statements televangelist Paula White made about President Trump.

On Tuesday, televangelist Paula White, spiritual adviser to Trump, appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” and compared Trump to Queen Ester in the bible.

White said Trump’s victory in November was akin to Esther becoming queen in the Hebrew Bible because both were unconventional choices for the roles they received.

Esther, as the story goes in Jewish and Christian scripture, was an orphan hand-picked by the Persian king to be his new queen at a time when Jews were persecuted. In her position she was able to stop a plan to kill all the Jewish people in Persia. The Bible says Esther was placed there by God for this purpose.

“Because God says that he raises up and places all people in places of authority it is God who raises up a king. It is God that sets one down,” White said on the show.





