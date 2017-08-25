Here Are Some Free Local Weekend Community Events

Event Web Site:

Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace Facebook Installation of Pastor Event Date: 08/27/2017 Event Time: 3:00 PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: North East Baptist Church Address Line 1: 3204 NC Hwy. 55 City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27713 Event Description: North East Baptist Church (Durham) is pleased to announce the Installation of Rev. Claude W. Dunston as Pastor. An Installation Service will commemorate this momentous occasion on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the church located at 3204 Highway 55, Durham 27713. The installation message will be delivered by Rev. Clarence Burke, Pastor of Beacon Light Missionary Baptist Church. The installation service is open to the community. Event Contact: Regina Woods Event Contact Number: 919-544-2142 Event Contact Email: northeastbaptist.church@frontier.com Event Web Site: northeastbc.org Johnston Piney Grove Annual Women’s Day Event Date: 08/27/2017 Event Time: 10:00am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1691 Barber Mill Road City, State, Zip: Clayton, NC 27520 Event Description: You’re cordially invited to our annual Women’s Day celebration. The speaker will be our very own First Lady Mattie Breeden. Theme: Women: Steadfast, Faithful & Builders For Christ Ladies feel free to wear your sharpest hat with your white attire! Host Pastor: Reverend Theodore Breeden Event Contact: Mattie Breeden Event Contact Number: 919-910-7536 Event Contact Email: mattie_breeden2hotmail.com Event Web Site: johnstonpineygrove.com AARP CC2C & Poplar Springs Resource/Health Fair Event Date: 08/26/2017 Event Time: 10:00AM to 1:00PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Poplar Springs Christian Church Address Line 1: 6115 Old Stage Road City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27603 Event Description: AARP CC2C (Connecting Caregivers to the Community) and Poplar Springs First Aide Ministry will have various representatives from Community and Health related organizations. These representatives will offer valued information and some screening for those diseases that effect the community. This FAIR is sure to benefit the community. Atty. David Baker, Dr. Leroy Darkes, AARP, Rex Healthcare Reps, Volunteering for Caregivers, Various Ins Agents, Medicare/Medicial Informtion and much much more. Snack will be provided. Come out and enjoy AARP CC2C and Poplar Springs Christian care about your health, knowledge and YOU!!! Event Contact: Diane Green Event Contact Number: 919-247-2977 Event Contact Email: ladi56@yahoo.com