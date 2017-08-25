Community Spotlight
Here Are Some Free Local Weekend Community Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 6 mins ago
Kids are going back to school, check out some of the free community events that center on helping our youth get back to school prepared.

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

5th Annual Women’s Conference
Event Date:  08/25/2017-08/26/2017
Event Time:  7:30pm & 10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church
Address Line 1:  5709 Bragg Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28303
Event Description:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church invites you to join them as they celebrate their 5th Annual Women’s Conference on Friday, August 25th @ 7:30pm & Saturday, August 26th @ 10:00am. The Speaker for Friday Night Service is Prophetess Jihun McLean. The Speaker for Saturday Morning Service is Prophetess Marilyn Blackman. The Pastor is Elder Otis L. McKeithan. Come and be blessed by the word!
Event Contact:  Debra Baldwin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 850-3390
Event Contact Email:  debra.baldwin3390@gmail.com

 

 

t:  Back To School Give Away
Event Date:  August 27,2017
Event Time:  11am to 6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Yashua Barber & style Shop
Address Line 1:  4714 Fayetteville Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh,N.C.27603
Event Description:  On August 27,2017 Yashua Barber & Style Shop located at 4114 Fayetteville Rd. Raleigh, in partnership with Ricky’s Hope INC (A Charitable Organization) will be giving away free hair cuts and hair styles to school aged children, as well book bags filled with school supplies. The community is needed to make this event a success. Please help us reach as many kids as possible by bringing donations to Yashua Barber & Style Shop, or if you would rather give a monetary donation you can do so on G0 Fund Me Campaign title Back To School Give Away.
Event Contact:  (919) 412-4653
Event Contact Number:  (919) 412-4653
Event Contact Email:  http://www.enochdamieul@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.enochdamieul@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

Back to School Community Event
Event Date:  08/26/2017
Event Time:  9am to 1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  M2M Salon Durham
Address Line 1:  3206 Guess Rd
City, State, Zip:  Durham, Nc, 27705
Event Description:  A Back to School event for the community, Free Hair cuts and Hair Styles for Children Elementary to Middle School. We provide School Supplies while they last. We will also have free Ident-a- Kid for the children. Vendor and Sponsorship Opportunities welcome.
Event Contact:  Rasheeda Stafford
Event Contact Number:  919-908-7011
Event Contact Email:  m2mdurham@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.m2msalondurham.com

 

 

Financial Peace University
Event Date:  08/27/2017
Event Time:  5;30 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Creation UMC
Address Line 1:  806 Clarendon Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27705
Event Description:  What if you knew where all of your money was going each month? What if you were debt-free, investing and making wise spending decisions? With Dave Ramsey’s class Financial Peace University, you CAN take control of your money and start planning for your future. If you’re interested in learning more about the class, there is good news! Because we’re offering it at New Creation UMC just for you starting September 10, 2017. Free Preview Class August 27, 2017 5:30 PM. For more information https://fpu.com/1042962
Event Contact:  Felicia Joyner
Event Contact Number:  (919) 688-4578
Event Contact Email:  finance@newcreationumcdurham.org

 

 

Community Fun Day
Event Date:  08/26/2017
Event Time:  11am – 3 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Apex First Baptist
Address Line 1:  419 South Salem
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27502
Event Description:  Free food, games, face painting, bounce house, balloon sculpting, and book bags with supplies. This event is opened to the public and all is invited.
Event Contact:  Valerie Cohen
Event Contact Number:  919-215-5315
Event Contact Email:  Ajcohen_2000@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.apexfbc.org

 

 

 

 

t:  Johnston Piney Grove “Power Hour of Praise”
Event Date:  08/26/17
Event Time:  11:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1691 Barber Mill Road
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  Come join us for a Pre-Women’s Day musical featuring recording artist Dionn Owen & Renaissance from Winston Salem, NC and Johnston Piney Grove’s “Phenomenal Women of Praise”.

This event is FREE and everyone is welcome. We look forward to seeing you there!
Event Contact:  Mattie Breeden
Event Contact Number:  919-910-7536
Event Contact Email:  mattie_breeden2hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  johnstonpineygrove.com

 

 

  Veterans Community Fun Day
Event Date:  08/26/2017
Event Time:  10AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Island Creek AME Church
Address Line 1:  1343 West Charity Road
City, State, Zip:  Rose HIll, NC 28458
Event Description:  Island Creek AME Church located at 1343 West Charity Road, Rose Hill, NC 28458 will be holding our first annual Veterans Community Fun Day on August 26, 2017 starting a 10:00AM until all the food is gone. We will have horseback rides, stagecoach rides, game, food and more. We are inviting everyone in the surrounding areas to come and help us bring awareness to Veterans in need.
Event Contact:  Kathleen Wright
Event Contact Number:  910-289-5208
Event Contact Email:  kathleenwright289@gmail.com

 

 

  Annual Floral Ministry Day
Event Date:  08/27/2017
Event Time:  9:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  JD Fuller Sr., RAC (FMBC)
Address Line 1:  6627 Old Bunce Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to celebrate with them at their Annual Floral Ministry Day. The Guest Preacher is Rev. Dr. Beverly Spivey-Rivers, Associate Minister Lewis Chapel MBC, Fay, NC. Rev. Spivey-Rivers will deliver the Sermon from the Theme, “Oh Come Let Us Worship the Lord in the Beauty and Holiness”~ Ecclesiastes 3:11. Service will be held at FMBCs Temporary Relocation: JD Fuller RAC, 6627 Old Bunce Rd., Fay, NC 28314.
Event Contact:  Patricia Dixon
Event Contact Number:  (910) 273-2823
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

Back to School Bash an Customer Appreciation
Event Date:  08/27/2017
Event Time:  3pm to 8pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Marsh Creek Park
Address Line 1:  3050 N. New Hope rd.
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27604
Event Description:  Back to Scool Bash and Customer Appreciation 2017.
Free School supplies while they Last. Free Food and Giveaways.
Event Contact:  .D. Highsmith
Event Contact Number:  (919)633-0300
Event Contact Email:  First.ladysam1@gmail.com

 

 

  Annual Women’s Day Service
Event Date:  08/27/2017
Event Time:  4 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Miracle Temple
Address Line 1:  7110 Russell Rd
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC
Event Description:  Women’s Day service featuring women of God.
Theme: Principles of Christain Living
Spokesperson: Sister Chavis
Pastor: Dstrict Elder Thomas Whitted
Missionary President: Sister Lorraine Whitted

 

 

t:  Back to School Changing Focus For Youth Conference
Event Date:  08/26/2017
Event Time:  11am-7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Increasing Faith Deliverance Ministries
Address Line 1:  303 Wilson Rd
City, State, Zip:  Sanford, NC 27330
Event Description:  There will be a Bouncy House, Dunking Booth, Icey Machine, Games, The Fire, Police & Rescue Squad departments will be present. We will have a general session speaker as well as breakout sessions speakers on that day. We end with a concert by Nikeo Music Group, and much, much more!
Event Contact:  Melissa Peoples
Event Contact Number:  9199352490
Event Contact Email:  melissa.peoples@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  melissa.peoples@hotmail.com

 

 

Back to School Vendor Fair
Event Date:  08/26/2017
Event Time:  10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Help Center Church Parking Lot
Address Line 1:  112 East Pine Street
City, State, Zip:  Graham, NC 27253
Event Description:  It’s time to give back to kids in the community with our Back to School Vendor Fair on on this Saturday, Aug 26th from 10 am to 2 pm at The Help Center Church Parking Lot in Graham, NC. Filled with live music, DJ, food, businesses, vendors, Christian hip hop artists performing from around the area, a school supply drive, raffles, and fun for the whole family!!!!!! Come out and enjoy this Fair for the Community!!!
Event Contact:  Kim Lynn
Event Contact Number:  (919) 824-1231
Event Contact Email:  klynn727@yahoo.com

 

 

  Youth League Blastoff
Event Date:  08/26/2017
Event Time:  9:45 a.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Rainbow Lanes Clayton
Address Line 1:  850 NC Hwy 42 West
City, State, Zip:  Clayton
Event Description:  Rainbow Lanes Youth League blastoff!
Free Event for kids up to 18 years of age.Free Bowling, Snacks and Door Prizes!

Information on youth leagues and scholarship monies that is available !

Meet our youth coaches and sign up for our Fall Youth League
Event Contact:  Melanie Campbell
Event Contact Number:  19-553-4386
Event Contact Email:  melanie@raninbowlanesclayton.com
Event Web Site:  rainbowlanesclayton.com

 

 

Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace Community Bazaar
Event Date:  08/26/2017
Event Time:  11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
Address Line 1:  2722 E. Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  We will have a Bounce house for kids, Food trucks, Jewelry, Purses and much more for sale. Come join us!
Event Contact:  Stephanie Waters
Event Contact Number:  919 434-6352
Event Contact Email:  swaters004@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace Facebook

 

  Installation of Pastor
Event Date:  08/27/2017
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  North East Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  3204 NC Hwy. 55
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27713
Event Description:  North East Baptist Church (Durham) is pleased to announce the Installation of Rev. Claude W. Dunston as Pastor. An Installation Service will commemorate this momentous occasion on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the church located at 3204 Highway 55, Durham 27713. The installation message will be delivered by Rev. Clarence Burke, Pastor of Beacon Light Missionary Baptist Church. The installation service is open to the community.
Event Contact:  Regina Woods
Event Contact Number:  919-544-2142
Event Contact Email:  northeastbaptist.church@frontier.com
Event Web Site:  northeastbc.org

 

 

 

Johnston Piney Grove Annual Women’s Day
Event Date:  08/27/2017
Event Time:  10:00am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1691 Barber Mill Road
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  You’re cordially invited to our annual Women’s Day celebration. The speaker will be our very own First Lady Mattie Breeden.

Theme: Women: Steadfast, Faithful & Builders For Christ

Ladies feel free to wear your sharpest hat with your white attire!

Host Pastor: Reverend Theodore Breeden
Event Contact:  Mattie Breeden
Event Contact Number:  919-910-7536
Event Contact Email:  mattie_breeden2hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  johnstonpineygrove.com

 

 

 

  AARP CC2C & Poplar Springs Resource/Health Fair
Event Date:  08/26/2017
Event Time:  10:00AM to 1:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Poplar Springs Christian Church
Address Line 1:  6115 Old Stage Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  AARP CC2C (Connecting Caregivers to the Community) and Poplar Springs First Aide Ministry will have various representatives from Community and Health related organizations. These representatives will offer valued information and some screening for those diseases that effect the community. This FAIR is sure to benefit the community. Atty. David Baker, Dr. Leroy Darkes, AARP, Rex Healthcare Reps, Volunteering for Caregivers, Various Ins Agents, Medicare/Medicial Informtion and much much more. Snack will be provided. Come out and enjoy

AARP CC2C and Poplar Springs Christian care about your health, knowledge and YOU!!!
Event Contact:  Diane Green
Event Contact Number:  919-247-2977
Event Contact Email:  ladi56@yahoo.com

 

 

Continue reading Here Are Some Free Local Weekend Community Events

