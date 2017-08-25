Here Are Some Free Local Weekend Community Events

Kids are going back to school, check out some of the free community events that center on helping our youth get back to school prepared.
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.
|5th Annual Women’s Conference
|Event Date:
|08/25/2017-08/26/2017
|Event Time:
|7:30pm & 10:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Glorious Destination Holiness Church
|Address Line 1:
|5709 Bragg Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28303
|Event Description:
|Glorious Destination Holiness Church invites you to join them as they celebrate their 5th Annual Women’s Conference on Friday, August 25th @ 7:30pm & Saturday, August 26th @ 10:00am. The Speaker for Friday Night Service is Prophetess Jihun McLean. The Speaker for Saturday Morning Service is Prophetess Marilyn Blackman. The Pastor is Elder Otis L. McKeithan. Come and be blessed by the word!
|Event Contact:
|Debra Baldwin
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 850-3390
|Event Contact Email:
|debra.baldwin3390@gmail.com
|t:
|Back To School Give Away
|Event Date:
|August 27,2017
|Event Time:
|11am to 6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Yashua Barber & style Shop
|Address Line 1:
|4714 Fayetteville Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh,N.C.27603
|Event Description:
|On August 27,2017 Yashua Barber & Style Shop located at 4114 Fayetteville Rd. Raleigh, in partnership with Ricky’s Hope INC (A Charitable Organization) will be giving away free hair cuts and hair styles to school aged children, as well book bags filled with school supplies. The community is needed to make this event a success. Please help us reach as many kids as possible by bringing donations to Yashua Barber & Style Shop, or if you would rather give a monetary donation you can do so on G0 Fund Me Campaign title Back To School Give Away.
|Event Contact:
|(919) 412-4653
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 412-4653
|Event Contact Email:
|http://www.enochdamieul@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.enochdamieul@gmail.com
|:
|Back to School Community Event
|Event Date:
|08/26/2017
|Event Time:
|9am to 1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|M2M Salon Durham
|Address Line 1:
|3206 Guess Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, Nc, 27705
|Event Description:
|A Back to School event for the community, Free Hair cuts and Hair Styles for Children Elementary to Middle School. We provide School Supplies while they last. We will also have free Ident-a- Kid for the children. Vendor and Sponsorship Opportunities welcome.
|Event Contact:
|Rasheeda Stafford
|Event Contact Number:
|919-908-7011
|Event Contact Email:
|m2mdurham@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.m2msalondurham.com
|Financial Peace University
|Event Date:
|08/27/2017
|Event Time:
|5;30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Creation UMC
|Address Line 1:
|806 Clarendon Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27705
|Event Description:
|What if you knew where all of your money was going each month? What if you were debt-free, investing and making wise spending decisions? With Dave Ramsey’s class Financial Peace University, you CAN take control of your money and start planning for your future. If you’re interested in learning more about the class, there is good news! Because we’re offering it at New Creation UMC just for you starting September 10, 2017. Free Preview Class August 27, 2017 5:30 PM. For more information https://fpu.com/1042962
|Event Contact:
|Felicia Joyner
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 688-4578
|Event Contact Email:
|finance@newcreationumcdurham.org
|Community Fun Day
|Event Date:
|08/26/2017
|Event Time:
|11am – 3 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Apex First Baptist
|Address Line 1:
|419 South Salem
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27502
|Event Description:
|Free food, games, face painting, bounce house, balloon sculpting, and book bags with supplies. This event is opened to the public and all is invited.
|Event Contact:
|Valerie Cohen
|Event Contact Number:
|919-215-5315
|Event Contact Email:
|Ajcohen_2000@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.apexfbc.org
|t:
|Johnston Piney Grove “Power Hour of Praise”
|Event Date:
|08/26/17
|Event Time:
|11:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Johnston Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1691 Barber Mill Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|Come join us for a Pre-Women’s Day musical featuring recording artist Dionn Owen & Renaissance from Winston Salem, NC and Johnston Piney Grove’s “Phenomenal Women of Praise”.
This event is FREE and everyone is welcome. We look forward to seeing you there!
|Event Contact:
|Mattie Breeden
|Event Contact Number:
|919-910-7536
|Event Contact Email:
|mattie_breeden2hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|johnstonpineygrove.com
|Veterans Community Fun Day
|Event Date:
|08/26/2017
|Event Time:
|10AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Island Creek AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|1343 West Charity Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Rose HIll, NC 28458
|Event Description:
|Island Creek AME Church located at 1343 West Charity Road, Rose Hill, NC 28458 will be holding our first annual Veterans Community Fun Day on August 26, 2017 starting a 10:00AM until all the food is gone. We will have horseback rides, stagecoach rides, game, food and more. We are inviting everyone in the surrounding areas to come and help us bring awareness to Veterans in need.
|Event Contact:
|Kathleen Wright
|Event Contact Number:
|910-289-5208
|Event Contact Email:
|kathleenwright289@gmail.com
|Annual Floral Ministry Day
|Event Date:
|08/27/2017
|Event Time:
|9:00am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|JD Fuller Sr., RAC (FMBC)
|Address Line 1:
|6627 Old Bunce Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28314
|Event Description:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to celebrate with them at their Annual Floral Ministry Day. The Guest Preacher is Rev. Dr. Beverly Spivey-Rivers, Associate Minister Lewis Chapel MBC, Fay, NC. Rev. Spivey-Rivers will deliver the Sermon from the Theme, “Oh Come Let Us Worship the Lord in the Beauty and Holiness”~ Ecclesiastes 3:11. Service will be held at FMBCs Temporary Relocation: JD Fuller RAC, 6627 Old Bunce Rd., Fay, NC 28314.
|Event Contact:
|Patricia Dixon
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 273-2823
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Back to School Bash an Customer Appreciation
|Event Date:
|08/27/2017
|Event Time:
|3pm to 8pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Marsh Creek Park
|Address Line 1:
|3050 N. New Hope rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27604
|Event Description:
|Back to Scool Bash and Customer Appreciation 2017.
Free School supplies while they Last. Free Food and Giveaways.
|Event Contact:
|.D. Highsmith
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)633-0300
|Event Contact Email:
|First.ladysam1@gmail.com
|Annual Women’s Day Service
|Event Date:
|08/27/2017
|Event Time:
|4 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Miracle Temple
|Address Line 1:
|7110 Russell Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC
|Event Description:
|Women’s Day service featuring women of God.
Theme: Principles of Christain Living
Spokesperson: Sister Chavis
Pastor: Dstrict Elder Thomas Whitted
Missionary President: Sister Lorraine Whitted
|t:
|Back to School Changing Focus For Youth Conference
|Event Date:
|08/26/2017
|Event Time:
|11am-7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Increasing Faith Deliverance Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|303 Wilson Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Sanford, NC 27330
|Event Description:
|There will be a Bouncy House, Dunking Booth, Icey Machine, Games, The Fire, Police & Rescue Squad departments will be present. We will have a general session speaker as well as breakout sessions speakers on that day. We end with a concert by Nikeo Music Group, and much, much more!
|Event Contact:
|Melissa Peoples
|Event Contact Number:
|9199352490
|Event Contact Email:
|melissa.peoples@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|melissa.peoples@hotmail.com
|Back to School Vendor Fair
|Event Date:
|08/26/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am to 2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Help Center Church Parking Lot
|Address Line 1:
|112 East Pine Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Graham, NC 27253
|Event Description:
|It’s time to give back to kids in the community with our Back to School Vendor Fair on on this Saturday, Aug 26th from 10 am to 2 pm at The Help Center Church Parking Lot in Graham, NC. Filled with live music, DJ, food, businesses, vendors, Christian hip hop artists performing from around the area, a school supply drive, raffles, and fun for the whole family!!!!!! Come out and enjoy this Fair for the Community!!!
|Event Contact:
|Kim Lynn
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 824-1231
|Event Contact Email:
|klynn727@yahoo.com
|Youth League Blastoff
|Event Date:
|08/26/2017
|Event Time:
|9:45 a.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Rainbow Lanes Clayton
|Address Line 1:
|850 NC Hwy 42 West
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton
|Event Description:
|Rainbow Lanes Youth League blastoff!
Free Event for kids up to 18 years of age.Free Bowling, Snacks and Door Prizes!
Information on youth leagues and scholarship monies that is available !
Meet our youth coaches and sign up for our Fall Youth League
|Event Contact:
|Melanie Campbell
|Event Contact Number:
|19-553-4386
|Event Contact Email:
|melanie@raninbowlanesclayton.com
|Event Web Site:
|rainbowlanesclayton.com
|Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace Community Bazaar
|Event Date:
|08/26/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
|Address Line 1:
|2722 E. Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|We will have a Bounce house for kids, Food trucks, Jewelry, Purses and much more for sale. Come join us!
|Event Contact:
|Stephanie Waters
|Event Contact Number:
|919 434-6352
|Event Contact Email:
|swaters004@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace Facebook
