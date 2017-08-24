Entertainment News
Stacey Dash Calls Maxine Waters A ‘Buffoon,’ Black Twitter Goes In

Stacey Dash came for auntie Maxine Waters a "Buffoon" on Twitter.

The Light NC staff

Posted 1 day ago
Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


Stacey Dash is grasping for fame. The Clueless actress-turned-former-political-host (she was ultimately fired) tried it when she came to our beloved Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Dash carried her boney a** over to Twitter where she dropped this line about the recent Black Girls Rock social humanitarian award recipient.

Nah. Not today Stacey Dash. You will not disrespect auntie Maxine and call her a buffoon when you are literally a vessel that regurgitates false Trump rhetoric. Listen ma’am, the only buffoon in this crowded Twitter room, is you.

It took no time for Black Twitter to step in and tweet her for filth.

Good thing we stopped f*cking with Stacey Dash after Kanye’s All Falls Down. We’ll be waiting for auntie Maxine to respond.

Girl bye.

