Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY

Dunn are running on the Republican side. All 11 seats on the city council—four at-large seats and seven district seats—are up for election.

If you weighed in on the city’s response to issues like the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott and the controversy of Charlotte’s non-discrimination ordinance and House Bill 2, THIS IS THE TIME TO MAKE IT COUNT!

BE MAD ENOUGH TO VOTE! The City of Charlotte is holding elections for mayor and city council in 2017. Early voting for the September 12 primary begins TODAY! Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who was elected mayor in November 2015, is running for re-election. Roberts will be challenged in the Democratic primary by Councilwoman Vi Lyles, State Senator Joel D McClure Ford, Constance Johnson, and Lucille Puckett. Councilman Kenny Smith, Kimberley Barnette, and Gary M.

Where can you vote?

Starting today and through September 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ONLY at the Hal Marshall Center, 618 N. College St.

Additional sites open Sept. 5 for five days. Those sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional Locations (September 5th- September 9th 10a-7p)

2 – Beatties Ford Road Library 2412 Beatties Ford Rd

3 – Independence Regional Library 6000 Conference Dr

4 – Main Library (Downtown) 310 N. Tryon St

5 – NEW SITE SOUTHPARK Rexford 1 2100 Rexford Rd

6 – South County Regional Library 5801 Rea Rd

7 – Steele Creek Library 13620 Steele Creek Rd

8 – NEW SITE UNIVERSITY CITY Old Pier 1 8802 JW Clay Blvd

9 – West Boulevard Library 2157 West Blvd

The final day of early voting at all sites will be Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: