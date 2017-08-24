Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Hold Onto Real Friendship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 1 day ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about friendships. She reads a passage from Job that instructs us not to “withhold kindness from a friend.” She talks about folks who try to be a friend, but not get too close. But that doesn’t really work. Often, she notes, when the time comes that a friendship gets tested, people feel like it’s time walk away.

But Erica explains that her strongest friendships are the ones that have weathered those storms; people she has gone through theses tests with, and come out on the other side. With real friendships, people are human, and they just might let you down. But it’s how you move together, and communicate to forgiveness, that matters the most. If you have a real friend, hold on them. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

30 photos

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

