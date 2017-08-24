‘Bachelorette’ Reject DeMario Says He Always Knew Rachel Lindsay Would Pick A White Guy

Bachelorette cast-off DeMario Jackson said he could tell that Rachel Lindsay had a preference for White men during her time on the show.

During his visit to the E & G podcast, DeMario spoke on his brief moment in the Bachelorette mansion. He shared that he knew from the start that Rachel wasn’t really going to give any of the Black men in the house a fair chance to win he heart. According to him, it was apparent that Rachel was going to give her final rose to a White guy.

“You knew that. No disrespect, you just knew. She had that vibe,” he said, People reports.

Her preferences were a hot topic among the suitors as soon as they stepped out of the limo. And according to DeMario, he also predicted that he had a 50/50 shot of being the representative from the Black delegation in the final four.

“From night one, we all sat down, all the guys and I said, ‘They’re going to have a black representative, either myself or Eric [Bigger], and they’re going to have Dean [Unglert], Peter [Kraus], and Bryan [Abasolo] as the final four,’” he shared. “We all caught that. I mean, it was obvious.”

We’ll have to take his retroactive prediction with a grain of salt because DeMario has a track record of fudging the truth.

Watching the show after his eventful dismissal, DeMario picked up on more of that vibe when seeing the differences in her interactions with Black and White suitors.

“There were times in the episodes where you could just tell that she just wasn’t interested in any of the Black guys,” he recalled. “I remember one specific episode where she had her one-on-one with Kenny [Layne], and Kenny was telling her about his daughter and she’s just sitting there with this unbothered look. And then you see her talk to Dean and she’s just like, head over heels. You can kind of tell.”

To be fair, Rachel did seem to favor the White men on the show, and she did seem to act differently with them.

However, DeMario doesn’t have much room to talk about Rachel’s preferences. If you recall, his on-again-off-again girlfriend Lexi (she’s White) busted in on his group date with a phone full of receipts. The confrontation ended with Rachel telling him to “get the f*ck out.”

And let’s not forget that he was embroiled in a scandal with a past Bachelor contestant named Corrine (also White) on Bachelor In Paradise. Their session in the pool almost got production for the season shut down.

While DeMario didn’t last long in the Bachelorette mansion, he didn’t leave with a great impression of Rachel. “What is portrayed out here is this sweet, nice, caring, compassionate girl, but it was like, the total opposite,” he said.

He didn’t seem to have any problems with Rachel’s new fiance Bryan Abloso, though. “I’m not disrespecting Bryan at all,” DeMario said before bitterly offering backhanded well wishes. “Great guy … he was focused, locked in on Rachel the whole entire time. Much love to him, much love to her, and I hope they have beautiful mixed little babies.”

