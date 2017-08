Faith Walking: Lust Is No Joke [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reads from 1 John 2:16. She explains that the more you see a thing, the more you desire it. And when we think about the things we want, they become even bigger and more desirable in our minds. In this human flesh, we have to be so careful about what we set our eyes on, lest we fall prey to lust.

Lust doesn’t just mean sex, either. We can lust after anything easily, especially in this world. So it is important to focus on God, and not the world in which this lust can be fed. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

