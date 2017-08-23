Hillary Clinton: I Wanted To Scream, ‘Back Up, You Creep’ At Trump During Debates

Hillary Clinton is revealing that, while she maintained complete composure during Donald Trump’s incredibly creepy debate hover, the entire exchange made her “skin crawl.”

While promoting her upcoming new book, What Happened, she said that the exchange, which took place just days after Trump infamously bragged about “grabbing women by the pussy,” left her completely disgusted.

“My skin crawled,” she said. “It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone, ‘well, what would you do?’”

She told MSNBC’s Morning Joe that she even toyed with telling him, “back up you creep, get away from me” but instead gripped the microphone “extra hard” to keep her composure.

“It certainly would have been better TV,” she said. “Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world.”

Her book is scheduled to be released on September 12.

Check out more of the interview here:

