Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Representation Matters: Naomi Campbell Blasts British Vogue For Lack Of Diversity On Its Staff

Naomi had all the shade for British Vogue, and she wants to know what you think about it's incredibly White editorial staff.

The Light NC staff

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Premiere Of The Burberry Festive Film - Arrivals

Source: Kirstin Sinclair / Getty


Naomi Campbell showed some love to the incoming Editor in Chief of British Vogue while throwing major shade at the old one.

Can you spot any melanin in the 2017 editorial staff shot of British Vogue? The British supermodel couldn’t and she pulled no punches pointing it out on Instagram.

Naomi is as bold as she is beautiful, and she’s never had much of a filter on topics that irk her. So it should come as no surprise that she had a parting shot for the outgoing EIC, Alexandra Shulman, who hired a mostly White staff.

In a post that congratulated her friend Edward Enninful becoming the new editor, she shared a pic of the decidedly monochromatic editorial staff and blasted its lack of diversity.

“This is the staff photo of @britishvogue under the previous editor #AlexandraSchulman,” Naomi wrote before making her expectations of Edward clear. “Looking forward to an inclusive and diverse staff now that @edward_enninful is the editor.”

Prompting her followers to comment, she added, “Let’s hear your thoughts?”

Naomi made it easy for her fans to call out Alexandra, too! Instead of tagging her directly in the post, Naomi made her name a hashtag.

RELATED STORIES:

Naomi Campbell Named As Contributing Editor For British Vogue

#NYFWNoir: Legendary Beauties Iman And Naomi Campbell Serve Lessons On How It’s Done During Fashion Week

Tyra Or Naomi? Andre Leon Talley Weighs In On His Favorite Supermodel

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

81 photos Launch gallery

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Representation Matters: Naomi Campbell Blasts British Vogue For Lack Of Diversity On Its Staff

See Pics From The 2016 Lamplighter Awards Blue Carpet! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 6 days ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 4 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 months ago
07.06.17