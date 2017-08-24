Internet Preacher Marcus Rogers Announces Divorce Amid ‘Losing’ Army Job

Online preacher #MarcusRogers opened up about getting divorced and losing his job: https://t.co/wI3FxuXwjs — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) August 23, 2017

Popular internet preacher and Staff Sergeant Marcus Rogers is really going through it this week!

According to Christian Post, Rogers, who has more than 400,000 followers on Facebook, announced Monday night that he is getting a divorce and “losing” his job with the army.

“So it hurts me to say that I will be going through a divorce, at the same time I am ‘losing’ my job with the Army. It has been a long time coming,” the End Times creator said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Rogers shocked his fans when he explained that he tried to make it work with his wife, but they just couldn’t get past their issues.

“The Bible says how can two walk together unless they agree, and the fact is where I am going, I am going alone. We don’t agree on the direction of my life. The more I try to keep it together the worse it gets. This is simply a result of not doing things God’s way many years ago. Not having the proper foundation,” he said of his relationship.

He continued: “I have been trying to hold on to something that was never meant to be in the first place. I didn’t find out who I was as a man in God until 3 years ago. We been together for much longer than that. I am sure many of you remember our separation period while I was in South Korea, and have seen my videos that were birthed from this.”

“It breaks my heart because I gave my everything to it, but this is what happens when you give your heart without asking God for permission.”

He concluded: “I made many bad choices in relationships because I didn’t know better. Never had a father to teach me what to look out for and how to be a good and Godly man. Made a ton of mistakes. The wisdom came from the wounds. I learned the hard way. I learned through trial and error and as I grew in my walk with the Lord it was clear that this was a direction that I was going to have to take alone. Everybody can’t go or may be unwilling to walk where God leads you.”

When folks tried to get on him for airing his personal business out on social media, he snapped back letting folks know that Facebook is where he started his ministry.

“I only shared this because me and God made an agreement before He ever gave me this ministry and following. I have to follow it. It was literally how this platform was built. I hope I can help others through my mistakes and show them the wiser way which was never done for me as a young man. To be clear we are going our separate ways because we simply do not agree on moving forward and how it should be done and what guidelines to follow in the word,” he said.

“I know what God has called me to do. I don’t care what anyone thinks about it, because you couldn’t stop God from doing what He was going to do with me no matter how much you don’t agree.”

Here’s a video he posted a few months ago:

Rogers made headlines last year when Dhaifal Ali, 34, a 101st Airborne Division soldier and former Muslim, drowned in the Little West Force Creek at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, shortly after he baptized the soldier.

We hope he’ll be OK! Keep your head up!

RELATED NEWS:

This Young Preacher Is Paying It Forward After Disney, Steve Harvey Helped Him Achieve His Dreams

Pastor Says He’ll Seal Himself In A Coffin Until Easter; Opts For A Cot With A Heater Instead

Freak In The Pulpit: Pastor Denies Saying He Wanted To Eat Nicki Minaj’s Butt On Instagram