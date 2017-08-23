Lifestyle
‘WARD GIRLS’: Watch A Preview Of HelloBeautiful’s Documentary About The Style Of The Women Of New Orleans

The Light NC staff

Posted 20 hours ago
Each year, thousands of people descend upon New Orleans for events ranging from Essence Festival to Mardi Gras and more. However, when you venture beyond the French Quarters into the crevices of the various Wards throughout NOLA, you discover a culture rich in history, resilience and style. Get to know these women and girls, each with a unique story, and about how the city of New Orleans and Hurricane Katrina have influenced and evolved their style.

Whether it’s barber Jaelyn from the 9th Ward or 15-year-old Macie from the 7th Ward, you’re going to love their stories and the beautiful imagery.

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

