Howard University’s First Female Dean For The School Of Divinity Begins New Role

College just began for most students, but there are some new faculty members also starting out.

A woman for the first time ever will be the dean of Howard University’s School of Divinity.

Earlier this year, President Dr. Wayne A.I. Fredrick announced that Dr. Yolanda Pierce would be the dean to help oversee graduate and professional programs.

Essence reports that Pierce is experienced in womanist theology, African-American literature and African-American religious history.

Pierce said on social media, “I am looking forward to my new role … with deep gratitude for all the shoulders upon which I stand. Howard University Divinity School has a rich heritage and a promising future. An outstanding faculty, skilled staff, excellent students and a very distinguished body of alumni all contribute to a school poised and ready to enter a new stage in its development as a leader in theological education.”

We wish her the best of luck in her new role.

