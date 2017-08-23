Malia Obama Moves Into Harvard With A Little Help From Barack & Michelle

Malia Obama, the former first daughter of the United States, is officially Harvard enrolled!

After taking a gap year to travel with her family and live a somewhat normal life, the 19-year-old packed up her belongings to join the ranks of Harvard’s class of 2021.

@hollywoodtattletale MALIA TO HARVARD. 🤗 A post shared by Maritza Matos (@mtzm2017) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Barack, Michelle and Malia arrived at the Ivy League in the midst of the solar eclipse on Monday, one day ahead of the school’s official move in day. The first day of the academic semester begins August 30.

The family tried to keep a low profile, but it’s pretty hard to do when you’re known as the first Black president of the United States.

Barack and Michelle were spotted dining at a local eatery in Harvard Square. As they exited the venue, Obama stopped to wave to a few onlookers.

In the past, the doting father said the moment would be bittersweet, watching his eldest child make her way into adulthood.

“This is my first one leaving and my daughters are wonderful, and one of the great pleasures of being in the White House is because I live above the store, I’ve been able to spend every night that I’m in town with them,” Obama told WKRC-TV.

“I’m going to miss her terribly,” he continued. “But she is well-prepared, she is going to do great things — and as Michelle reminds us, our job is to make sure they don’t need us anymore.”

SOURCE: CBS News, WKRC-TV

