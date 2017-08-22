Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Jacky Clark-Chisholm On How Being A Nurse For 40 Years Inspires Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

 


Jacky Clark-Chisholm is the first born sister of of “The Clark Sisters,” and she has won Grammys, Stellar Awards and NAACP awards, and has done so much more. She chatted with Erica Campbell about her new song, “Cover Me” and being ambassador for the St. Jude Sunday of Hope. She explains how, as a nurse of forty years, the cause of St. Jude is near and dear to her heart.

Jacky talks about “Cover Me,” revealing that it was written by one of her adopted songs, and not realizing the strength of it at first. She talks about what it’s like bouncing back and forth between doing her music solo, and singing as a part of “The Clark Sisters.” She also touches on the pressure she first felt when she branched out on her own. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Karen Clark Sheard Reacts To Being Sampled In Jay Z’s “Family Feud” Song [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lisa Page Brooks On Learning To Be Comfortable With The Voice God Gave Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:Tasha Page-Lockhart: “Participate In Your Own Deliverance” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

20 photos Launch gallery

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

Continue reading ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

ESSENCE Fest 2017 Gospel Tribute Honoring Cissy Houston

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 5 days ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 4 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 months ago
07.06.17