Jacky Clark-Chisholm On How Being A Nurse For 40 Years Inspires Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jacky Clark-Chisholm is the first born sister of of “The Clark Sisters,” and she has won Grammys, Stellar Awards and NAACP awards, and has done so much more. She chatted with Erica Campbell about her new song, “Cover Me” and being ambassador for the St. Jude Sunday of Hope. She explains how, as a nurse of forty years, the cause of St. Jude is near and dear to her heart.

Jacky talks about “Cover Me,” revealing that it was written by one of her adopted songs, and not realizing the strength of it at first. She talks about what it’s like bouncing back and forth between doing her music solo, and singing as a part of “The Clark Sisters.” She also touches on the pressure she first felt when she branched out on her own. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

