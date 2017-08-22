Pat Smith: “Treat Your Marriage Like A Car, Keep It Serviced” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Pat Smith and MAJOR were in the building for this Love Talk. Pat talks about how so much of our idea about what marriage looks like is influenced by idealized, unrealistic and incomplete pictures– because we never know what goes on behind closed doors of the marriages we might be idolizing. Pat also explains that when she married her husband 17 years ago, both she and her husband were completely different people, but she runs into women all the time who are ready to leave whenever someone changes.

When you get married, you say “for better or for worse.” So when the rough times come, how do you do the work to fix it? Pat talks about the work that she and her husband do: “treat your marriage like a car, keep it serviced.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

