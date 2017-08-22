Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Pat Smith: “Treat Your Marriage Like A Car, Keep It Serviced” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


Pat Smith and MAJOR were in the building for this Love Talk. Pat talks about how so much of our idea about what marriage looks like is influenced by idealized, unrealistic and incomplete pictures– because we never know what goes on behind closed doors of the marriages we might be idolizing. Pat also explains that when she married her husband 17 years ago, both she and her husband were completely different people, but she runs into women all the time who are ready to leave whenever someone changes.

When you get married, you say “for better or for worse.” So when the rough times come, how do you do the work to fix it? Pat talks about the work that she and her husband do: “treat your marriage like a car, keep it serviced.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Pat Smith On How To Take A Moment For Yourself [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Pat Smith & GRIFF On Healing & Co-Parenting After Divorce [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED:  Pat Smith: “There Is Purpose In Pain” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 5 days ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 4 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 months ago
07.06.17