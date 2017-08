Faith Walking: We Can Trust In God [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell says she just has to give it straight from Psalms 20. This passage is a powerful reminder that we can trust in God. We just have to be so resilient and determined to continue to trust in God, despite what we see on the news or in the streets.

When we put unwavering faith in God, there is nothing to fear! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

