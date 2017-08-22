Love Talking: Take A Love Inventory [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Have you taken a love inventory lately? Erica talks about the word “love” and how important it is. The word is an important subject and shows up in the Bible about 310 times. Erica talks about how many times we experience love and how it can be amongst friends and family.

She spoke about how when she is frustrated she thinks of the love from her family, her husband and God. It gives her encouragement and guidance. She takes a love inventory and realizes how blessed she is and it opens your eyes.

Listen to more Love Talking on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

