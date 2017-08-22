Tina Campbell Talks Marriage, New Music + Watch ‘Too Hard Not To’ Video

Tina Campbell Talks Marriage, New Music + Watch ‘Too Hard Not To’ Video

WMJShow Staff

Posted 19 hours ago
Gospel superstar and multi-Grammy® winning recording artist Tina Campbell stopped by the Willie Moore Jr. Show to talk about her trip to Israel, her marriage and her upcoming album It’s Still Personal.


Plus, Campbell has released a new video for her song Too Hard Not To. 

Check it out below!


