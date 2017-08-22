Tina Campbell Talks Marriage, New Music + Watch ‘Too Hard Not To’ Video

Gospel superstar and multi-Grammy® winning recording artist Tina Campbell stopped by the Willie Moore Jr. Show to talk about her trip to Israel, her marriage and her upcoming album It’s Still Personal.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Plus, Campbell has released a new video for her song Too Hard Not To.

Check it out below!



