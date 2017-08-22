Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: You’re Not Grown [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 14 hours ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell says that your choices show your level of maturity. She remarks at how her daughter Zaya knows how to accept no from people, because her daddy taught her that sometimes you don’t get what you want. Similarly, when we throw adult tantrums because things didn’t go the way wanted, that’s not maturity.

Real maturity comes when we know that God has things handled for us, and there is no reason to fuss and freak out over things not going the way we’ve expected or planned. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

