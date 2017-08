GRIFF’s Prayer: How To Act When Going To Another Country [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

GRIFF is back from vacation and ready to give us “GRIFF’s Prayer.” As he reflects on his vacation he thanks God for not only giving him the ability to travel, but for teaching him patience. While on vacation GRIFF realized that some people don’t understand that they are ambassadors for the U.S.

You might act accordingly when certain things happen such as a 9 hour delayed flight. GRIFF said he kept calm and cool, this one woman noticed and told him something in Spanish that meant acting peaceful. One man on the other hand went off on that young lady and police were called on him.

