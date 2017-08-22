Lisa Page Brooks On Learning To Be Comfortable With The Voice God Gave Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lisa Page Brooks is a Stellar award-winning, Grammy nominated singer, songwriter, pastor and author. She started her career as a member of the quartet group “Witness” in 1986, before going solo in the 90s. She is also the mother of Tasha Page-Lockhart! She chatted with Erica Campbell about her song, “Do It Again,” which she says was written by her husband, for her to bring life into.

Lisa also talks about doing her live recording in Detroit, and why making music never gets old. She talks about feeling pressure to want to sing in a soprano range, and learning to feel comfortable with the voice God gave her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

