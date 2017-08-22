Faith Walking: Fear Not (Trust God) [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell reads from Isiah 41:10, which she says is one of her favorites. Erica explains that you have to believe that God is with you, no matter what. Often when we have problems, we believe they are so big that nobody else could have possibly gone through them, and that no one or nothing on earth could fix it.

But God can- and He will, but you have to focus on what He can and has done, rather than magnifying the problem you’re going through. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

