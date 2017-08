Ericaism: Can You See It? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about envisioning the things she wanted as a kid. When she was little she would pretend to do commercials, or pretend their were thousands more people in front of her when she was singing in church.

You have to see your self walking in purpose, on purpose. Furthermore, Erica explains that you have to believe that you will receive whatever it is you ask for in prayer. Check out this exclusive video from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

