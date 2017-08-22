Get Up Erica
Ericaism: God Is Your Source, Not People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about folks who have career questions for the wrong reasons. Often, people look at the industry that Erica Campbell works and think the perks are the reason to pursue such a career, rather than really seeing how much heart and energy and love goes into working hard in that profession.

When it comes to the entertainment industry, it might be easy to think that fame and celebrity are the most important things. But they aren’t, because God is your source, not people. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

