Legendary Entertainer Jerry Lewis Passes

Actor, comedian Jerry Lewis paved the way for many and survived through so much in Hollywood. From the comedy of the Jerry Lewis show, The Nutty Professor to the telethons that raised millions for muscular dystrophy, Jerry Lewis has touched so many lives.

Sunday Lewis’ life came to an end at the age of 91. Lewis, who had battled the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis, heart issues, a debilitating back problem and addiction to pain killers, died of natural causes, according to his publicist.

Read more at WRAL.com

