Uber Driver Prays For Suicidal Passenger

Uber drivers pick up and drop off multiple customers per day, but for one driver taking his passenger to his final destination is something he didn’t want to do.

Follow @GetUpErica

Chad Farley has been an Uber driver for about a year and a half.

He recently picked up a passenger in his mid 20s from his house and wrote about what happened on Facebook.

During the ride according to V103 they talked about different things such as him having brain cancer and having a 38% chance of survival. When Farley noticed that his passengers drop off was in the middle of Sunshine Skyway Bridge he began asking more questions.

When they pulled up to a toll booth clerk Farley told his passenger to ask questions and when things didn’t seem right he put he pulled over at a rest stop and began praying for the young man.

He talked to him about the importance of life. Farley told Fox 13, “I had to do something to help him because he wasn’t going to help himself.”





When police arrived the young man was brought to the nearest hospital where they are helping him and Farley hopes to visit him.

RELATED: Charles Jenkins On How The Power Of Praise Delivered Him A Miracle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Wife Blames Racism And Stress At Uber’s Headquarters For Her Husband’s Suicide

RELATED: Teenage Couple Commits Suicide Days Apart And Leaves Facebook Video