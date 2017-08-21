Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Uber Driver Prays For Suicidal Passenger

The Light NC staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Close-up of a man's hand praying

Source: WIN-Initiative/Neleman / Getty


Uber drivers pick up and drop off multiple customers per day, but for one driver taking his passenger to his final destination is something he didn’t want to do.

Chad Farley has been an Uber driver for about a year and a half.

He recently picked up a passenger in his mid 20s from his house and wrote about what happened on Facebook.

During the ride according to V103 they talked about different things such as him having brain cancer and having a 38% chance of survival. When Farley noticed that his passengers drop off was in the middle of Sunshine Skyway Bridge he began asking more questions.

When they pulled up to a toll booth clerk Farley told his passenger to ask questions and when things didn’t seem right he put he pulled over at a rest stop and began praying for the young man.

He talked to him about the importance of life. Farley told Fox 13, “I had to do something to help him because he wasn’t going to help himself.”


 

When police arrived the young man was brought to the nearest hospital where they are helping him and Farley hopes to visit him.

RELATED: Charles Jenkins On How The Power Of Praise Delivered Him A Miracle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Wife Blames Racism And Stress At Uber’s Headquarters For Her Husband’s Suicide

RELATED: Teenage Couple Commits Suicide Days Apart And Leaves Facebook Video


Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

13 photos Launch gallery

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Continue reading Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 days ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 months ago
07.06.17