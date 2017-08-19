#BlackGirlMagic: ‘Girls Trip’ Hits That Sweet $100M Mark

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#BlackGirlMagic: ‘Girls Trip’ Hits That Sweet $100M Mark

The raunchy, side-splitting hit comedy proves that films centered on Black women can and will make money!

The Light NC staff

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Red Carpet

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty


Girls Trip is proving–once again–that films centered on Black women can and will make money!

Since hitting theaters on July 21, the raunchy, side-splitting hit comedy starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish and Jada Pinkett Smith has raked in a whopping $100M in the U. S. According to Variety, the film directed by Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man franchise) and produced by Will Packer (Ride Along and Straight Outta Compton) is also making strides in the international market in countries such as the UK and South Africa, with $8M so far. The film will expand worldwide in Australia and Romania on Aug. 31, with additional markets launching throughout the end of the year.

Even better? Girls Trip is also the highest grossing R-Rated comedy to hit theaters in 2017, surpassing flops such as Rough Night, Baywatch and The House. Oh, and co-writer Tracy Y. Oliver is the first Black woman to pen a script for a film to hit the $100 million dollar mark in Hollywood history.

We stay winnin’!

Of course, folks rejoiced on Twitter to celebrate the good news:

BEAUTIES: Have you seen Girls Trip yet?

RELATED NEWS:

Girls Trip’ Breaks Record With Impressive $30.4 Million Opening Weekend

The Buzz Live: Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’; + Coca-Cola Giveaways

‘Girls Trip’Exclusive Clip: Dina Smuggles Drugs On The Plane

Malcom Lee, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, Larenz Tate, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kofi Siriboe, and Will Packer

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

41 photos Launch gallery

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

Continue reading HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans

HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 days ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 months ago
07.06.17