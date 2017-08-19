Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell Reprimands Kev On Stage For Choosing R&B Over Gospel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 3 hours ago
Erica Campbell was hanging out with Kev On Stage in the “Get Up!”studio, and they played a game of “This Or That.” Erica, after making up an awesome theme song on the fly, fired off some questions at Kev On Stage and he had to choose between two options. When Erica asked him about R&B versus Gospel, he picked R&B.

In his defense, he wasn’t fully informed about what the question was asking. Nevertheless, Erica doesn’t let Kev On Stage get away with his answer! Check out this exclusive video to watch the funny exchange in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

