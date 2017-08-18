Black Missouri Lawmaker Under Fire For ‘Trump Assassination’ Post

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Black Missouri Lawmaker Under Fire For ‘Trump Assassination’ Post

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal regrets her angry comment but refuses to resign.

The Light NC staff

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

Once a message is posted on social media it lives on forever. That’s unfortunate for a Missouri lawmaker who is coming under fire for an angry comment that will likely haunt her for the rest of her political career.

The Washington Post reports that amid calls for Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal to resign, the Secret Service is scrutinizing her social media post in which she expressed hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated.

After Trump apportioned equal blame for violence in Charlottesville, Chappelle-Nadal wrote in a post that she hated the president for the trauma he’s causing.

She received several responses to that message. To one of those responses, she replied, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” according to The Post.

Chappelle-Nadal deleted her controversial assassination comment, explaining that she was angry and frustrated with the president. But it was too late.

A copy of the assassination comment circulated rapidly on social media, catching the Secret Service’s attention, as well as her legislative colleagues.

She received this strong rebuke from the Missouri Senate Democratic Caucus leader Sen. Gina Walsh:

Despite her regrets, Chappelle-Nadal asserted in an interview with the Associated Press that she has a free speech right to voice her views, The Post said. She reportedly has no intention of resigning.

SOURCE:  Washington Post

SEE ALSO:

Auntie Maxine Is Dragging Trump On Twitter Again, And It’s Great

Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Threats After Trump Impeachment Remarks

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 20 hours ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17