Trump’s Black Ex-Girlfriend Doesn’t Think He’s Racist

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Trump’s Black Ex-Girlfriend Doesn’t Think He’s Racist

Kara Young said it was “not my experience” that the future president was a White supremacist sympathizer.

The Light NC staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

Yes, President Donald Trump, who gave legitimacy to White supremacist groups, dated a Black woman.

Kara Young, who is biracial, was Trump’s girlfriend for two years in the 90s. She’s surprised that her ex-boyfriend is up to his neck in racial controversy. “I never heard him say a disparaging comment towards any race of people,” she told the New York Times.

Trump noticed Young, a model about 20 years younger than him, at a party in the Hamptons. He pursued her, and they began dating around 1997.

Young, who has a Black mother and a White father, told the newspaper that she never hid her race from him.

She’s “horrified” by his comments on the violence in Charlottesville, in which Trump asserted a moral equivalence between White supremacists and anti-racism counterprotesters.

That’s not the Donald Trump that Young knew. She emphasized, “That was not my experience.”

While Trump didn’t have close friendships with African Americans, Young said he courted Black celebrities, which to her indicates that he is open-minded.

“It’s definitely easier to be with your own kind. It’s easier for everybody, so if someone is super, super special and super, super interesting you can take them out,” she told the newspaper. “I think it was very interesting to him to meet and hang out with Russell Simmons and meet Sean Combs.”

At the same time, Young admitted that her ex-boyfriend knew little about other cultures and leaned toward stereotypes.

She recalled his surprise that Black people would flocked to the U.S. Open tennis tournament to watch the Williams sisters play. He had no clue that African Americans were interested in the sport.

SOURCE:  New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Trump Victory Sparks Anti-Racism Rally At US Embassy In London

Don King Drops N-Word At Trump Church Appearance, Riling Some Social Media Users

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 20 hours ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17